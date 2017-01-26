It took a lot of time and energy being in two bands, and I had a record label at the time. It was just too much. Even if I wasn't in Team Dresch, I'm going to see things at the Hazel shows other people in the band aren't going to see. When guys are grabbing women—when there's essentially sexual assault going on at the shows—and not only are people not calling it that, they don't even notice or see it as anything…If you're actually on the ground, talking to people at the show, people are grabbing bodies at shows, and worse. And that's happening in the pit at every show. At a Team Dresch show, or any of these feminist shows, we were really upfront about making it a safe space from the start of the show. That doesn't necessarily mean it will be, but we're consciously trying. And that wasn't going on at all at any of these other shows. So then, when I'd see it, I'd feel totally alone, and I would start dissociating while playing drums. I'd stop the show. There'd be a woman up front yelling "Stop! Stop!" and I would stop playing and try to help them and yell at people and get those dudes to stop.