If you're willing to believe the Goo Goo Dolls used to be a punk band (look it up), the chiming guitars of the lead track from Sting's most recent album 57th & 9th is by far the most punk thing he's done in over three decades. You won't ever see anyone stage dive to this song, but Sting understands his demo well enough to know that aging yoga moms wanna rock out a little bit every now and then, too.