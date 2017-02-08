Whether you're looking to set the proper mood or simply warm your long-frozen loins, you really can't do better this V-Day than Portland's own Reva DeVito. Her breathy R&B—which gazes longingly at the '90s through the prism of the Digital Age—oozes burning-hot romance. When it comes to doing Valentine's right, you know you can trust her. So we asked her for five pieces of advice to help you not screw up the day…or, more importantly, the night.
Get busy before you go out, and hopefully when you get home, too. But doing it before will give you that extra pep in your step, and take the edge off. You don't want to spend the night celebrating love, then after too many martinis, not make love at all.
Don't go overboard on the typical Hallmark shit. It's corny. Flowers are great, but spice it up with something different. Perhaps a bottle of Jameson? A preroll? Blazers tickets? Or whip up baby's favorite dish. I love chocolate, but how about a homemade chocolate-peanut butter milkshake after a great orgasm?
Let your freak flag fly! Be open, be wild. Try something new and creative—not only in the bedroom but in life. Try a little role play, develop a new cocktail recipe together, make out in the middle of the dance floor, solve an escape room, etc.
Don't act like a punk. Nothing ruins the mood faster than a bad attitude. If you're feeling moody, shake that shit off before you see your boo.
Don't have expectations for the night. We all know the feeling too well. You put too much time and energy into something and expect results that never come. Be easy, live in the moment and have fun. It's all happening how it's supposed to.
SEE IT: Reva DeVito plays Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., with B. Bravo, Barisone, DJ Lamar LeRoy and the Last Artful, Dodgr, on Tuesday, Feb. 14. 8:30 pm. $10 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
