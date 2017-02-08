Whether you're looking to set the proper mood or simply warm your long-frozen loins, you really can't do better this V-Day than Portland's own Reva DeVito. Her breathy R&B—which gazes longingly at the '90s through the prism of the Digital Age—oozes burning-hot romance. When it comes to doing Valentine's right, you know you can trust her. So we asked her for five pieces of advice to help you not screw up the day…or, more importantly, the night.