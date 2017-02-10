On the day of Donald Trump's inauguration, long-running Portland duo Quasi dropped a surprise "protest record," a compilation featuring new politically-charged songs from indie-rock luminaries such as Doug Martsch, Stephen Malkmus and Carrie Brownstein. While it helped to raise money for the ACLU, Planned Parenthood and 350.org, it did not succeed in forcing the president's resignation…yet.
And so, they're now taking a different approach—throwing a protest concert. On Feb. 26, Quasi joins the Decemberists' Colin Meloy, Portland queercore legends Team Dresch, Summer Cannibals, Mascaras and—in only their second hometown appearance since reuniting two years ago—Sleater-Kinney at the Crystal Ballroom for Hell No, a concert benefitting the ACLU and United Oregon. City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and Gregory McKelvey of Portland's Resistance will also speak at the event.
Tickets are $20 and go on sale this Saturday at noon.
We await the Trump administration's retaliation concert, featuring Toby Keith, Gallagher, the bassist from Jimmie's Chicken Shack and probably that dude with the drums and terrible mohawk again
