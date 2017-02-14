Years DJing: About 15 years, give or take a major surgery.
Genre: Don't really have a specific genre—I can mix 40 years of music in 20 minutes—but hip-hop mostly.
Where you can catch me regularly: White Owl Social Club every first and third Tuesday and Friday; Jackknife every third Thursday; Century Bar every third Sunday; Do Right at Dig a Pony every last Sunday; The Soundbox on KBOO 90.7 FM, 10 pm to midnight every first and third Saturday.
Craziest gig: I was hired to play records at a Halloween event that featured Michael Moore. After attempting to get paid, and realizing that wasn't going to happen, I decided to leave. When I disconnected my equipment, Moore's microphone was connected to it, so the mic stopped working in the middle of his speech. I didn't feel bad—he would've backed me up.
My go-to records: Reva DeVito, "So Bad"; Mr. Carmack, "Chillin' With Your Girlfriend"; Bruno Mars, "Finesse"; Leikeli47, "Money"; Anderson .Paak, "Come Down"; YG, "FDT."
Don't ever ask me to play…: R. Kelly. Neva. Eva.
NEXT GIG: Deena Bee spins at Jackknife, 614 SW 11th Ave., on Friday, Feb. 17.
