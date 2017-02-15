After years of being told jazz is on life support, there is now a whole new generation beginning to dip into its rich pool of history. And if you live in Portland, the most convenient way for a newbie to sample the past, present and wigged-out future of the idiom is the annual PDX Jazz Festival. Stretched across 11 days, there's a lot to take in. To help you out, we've broken down the highlights into three categories, depending on whether you're a traditionalist, an adventurer or just a total noob.