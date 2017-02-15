While that seems like not a lot to go on, it actually narrows the field quite a bit. My mind immediately went to Elton John, who's playing Eugene in March, but he was just here in 2014. Of course, that then leads to Billy Joel, but he and Elton were here together in 2010. My counterpart at The Oregonian suggested the halfway coming-out-of-retirement Phil Collins, who's doing some European dates in the summer, but he doesn't appear to have ever played Portland as a solo artist. Eric Clapton? Played in 2011. Carlos Santana? His last local gig was 2005, but he's playing nearby Maryhill Winery in June. Jay-Z? The press release emphasizes "Rock and Roll legend," but that would be…something.