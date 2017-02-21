Douglas Detrick: We're preserving the practice of the music—the idea of having a large ensemble that performs and is a relevant force in the community is a little bit of an antiquated idea. The trends are toward smaller projects and smaller groups. But the evolution part of that is really important, too. If all we do is preserve the way jazz was done in the 1950s, there's not much energy there. There might be a small number of people that are interested in that, and there are for sure. But I don't think as an organization that there's much of a future for us doing that. We want to broaden the idea of what's possible with jazz, and say that we have open arms to the rest of the artistic community and beyond that, too. If you're an astrophysicist and you want to make a jazz project, I'd love to hear from you.