Oh, man. Doug Jenkins used to be in a band called Bright Red Paper, I think it was. They came to me to do some mixing of their home recordings and played a few tracks. And, well, I could like hear the sound of their basement. If you have a low ceiling over the drums, the sound of the cymbals reflects off the ceiling—real close, choked, you can totally hear it doesn't sound open. Records recorded in tiny spaces sound tiny. It's just the physics of the, the amount of air in the room. So, I gave them a bunch of little suggestions about the best ways to mic the instruments, and Doug mentioned this other project called the Portland Cello Project will all these crazy arrangements and different artists. They were doing covers, new songs, all these different things, like Britney Spears' "Toxic." I told him as soon as I heard what he was doing, "Dude, that's easier to write about than 1,000 bands out there." All along the way, there's been stuff that I knew had a market. I would be the worst guy to run a label, but there are times where it's so obvious that a band has something that people are going to be able to define and write and talk about and promote.