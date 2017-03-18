Now before you go on thinking Drake followed in the footsteps of his passive-aggressive frienemy iLoveMakonnen and you're now going to start running into him at your neighborhood yoga studio, you should downshift your expectations. While Ol' Champagne Papi has expressed an affinity for our grey city in the past—last time he payed Moda Center, in 2013, he visited Nike headquarters and called it one of the greatest days of his life; later, he donated an undisclosed sum of money to a local homeless shelter—the song doesn't appear to be about Portland, at least not directly. Drake himself only has one verse, which he uses to discuss his "side girl" with a cracked iPhone screen and his asking rate for after-party appearances. We were personally hoping for an apology song along the lines of the Replacements' own "Portland" for that time his equipment truck flipped over on the I-5 and disrupted the morning commute, but no go.