Earlier today, famed Canadian rap singer Aubrey Drake Graham surprise-dropped his new project, More Life, which he's calling a "playlist," because it wasn't already hard enough distinguishing between an "album" and a "mixtape." It's got 22 tracks, a bunch of high-profile guests and presumably many lyrics about poutine and the women who've wronged him or whatever. One song in particular, though, is relevant to our interests as Portlanders. And it's called "Portland."
Dig those flutes—Twitter sure did.
Now before you go on thinking Drake followed in the footsteps of his passive-aggressive frienemy iLoveMakonnen and you're now going to start running into him at your neighborhood yoga studio, you should downshift your expectations. While Ol' Champagne Papi has expressed an affinity for our grey city in the past—last time he payed Moda Center, in 2013, he visited Nike headquarters and called it one of the greatest days of his life; later, he donated an undisclosed sum of money to a local homeless shelter—the song doesn't appear to be about Portland, at least not directly. Drake himself only has one verse, which he uses to discuss his "side girl" with a cracked iPhone screen and his asking rate for after-party appearances. We were personally hoping for an apology song along the lines of the Replacements' own "Portland" for that time his equipment truck flipped over on the I-5 and disrupted the morning commute, but no go.
Portland does get a straightforward mention on the track, however—just not from Drake. In between Migos member Quavo's trademarked skrrt-skrrting, fellow guest star Travis Scott drops the line, "Out in Portland/Trying to get in her organs." That might seem like just a belabored sex pun, but Scott does appear to love it here, as he made clear on Twitter just a few days ago:
Those must've been some good organs!
