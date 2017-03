Last Saturday, three of Portland's best up-and-coming artists—as determined by our annual poll of local music insiders—took the stage at Mississippi Studios for WW's Best New Band Showcase. Soul queen Blossom, rapper Donte Thomas and jazz futurist Coco Columbia delivered hot-fire sets for a capacity crowd, and if you weren't there, well, that sucks. But if you want an idea of what looked like, check out the photos (and video) below.