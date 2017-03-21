Technically, the Treefort Music Festival doesn't take place in Portland. It happens in Boise, Idaho. But hey, that's only about a six-hour drive away. It's practically next door! And anyway, if you look at the lineup, it's not not a Portland music festival. Over six years, Treefort—which takes over more than a dozen venues in for five straight days—has grown into an annual summit meeting for the Pacific Northwest music scene, welcoming roughly 8 zillion artists from all over the region, plus a few big national names, like Mac DeMarco and Angel Olsen. Admittedly, it can be a bit overwhelming to navigate. So if you're making the trek out to the City of (Surprisingly Not That Many) Trees this week and feeling nervous about not having a set schedule, here are five lesser-known acts you should consider planning around.