Besides the exclusion of the famously frantic set closer "For the Love Of Ivy," it's doubtful anyone left the show wanting more. If anything, the choice to bring out opener Craig Finn for vocal duties and close the show with a cover of AC/DC's "If You Want Blood (You Got It)" was the perfect bookend to a deep and exhilarating set with only a few well-timed slowdowns. Japandroids may be at a crossroads in its career, but the pair's live show is still a clear indicator that they're not yet ready to leave the diehards in the dust while they vanish off into the sunset of maturity.