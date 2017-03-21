Infinite Worlds is one of those once-a-year surprises that appears on the indie-nerd collective consciousness and becomes a seemingly overnight sensation. Tamko displays an uncanny ability to create an atmosphere of such morose, mournful clarity out of little more than undistorted, finger-picked chord progressions. Tamko's restraint places volume and silence in precise moments that imply a dramatic action superseding the sum of its parts. In a runtime just under 30 minutes, Tamko encompasses Adderall-fueled goof punk, Weezer-esque sways of slushy fuzz and, most impressively, pin-drop-quiet reflections on lost love. It's hard to imagine a recent engineering student of only 24 having the deftness to interpret such a wide array of sounds. But Tamko's response to flattery proves a humility and humor that seems impossible to fake.