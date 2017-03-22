Now, Meloy, in concert with his fellow Decemberists, are bringing it all back home. Following in the footsteps of Bon Iver, the band has curated its own music festival in the place where it all started, spiritually if not exactly geographically. Travelers' Rest—named after a stop along the Lewis and Clark Expedition—takes place August 12-13 at Missoula's Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater. The Decemberists will headline both days, 'natch, with a veritable tote bag of NPR indie faves fleshing out the bill, including Belle and Sebastian, the Head and the Heart, Charles Bradley, Real Estate and more. (No Portland bands yet, but there's still more to be announced.) It's the most exciting thing to happen in Montana since…um…we'll get back to you on that.