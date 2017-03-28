To be honest, I've been trying to find that motivation. I think for the first time since I was a teenager, I thought about doing something else for the majority of last year. Sometimes I feel like Al Pacino in The Godfather Part III with music. Like, I want to leave, but I really love this shit; it's in my blood. I had my laptop stolen, with all the music I had made in the last four years, at a show recently and couldn't make music for like a month, which might not sound like anything to some people, but I was going crazy. That kind of refreshed things for me again.