But even while disparaging some Portlander unlucky enough to tell him the Decemberists are Americana, Earle is actually a thoughtful, slow-moving kind of person. He has the poetic way of speaking that only Southerners do, in a series of learned aphorisms told as truth. "I'm from the South," he says at one point. "'Americana' is bad artwork painted on barn wood." He takes long pauses before he speaks, even after the question, "How are you?" After thinking it through fully and arriving at the proper response, he answers: "Fine. Just fine."