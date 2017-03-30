Analog synth music is big in Boise right now, probably because the '80s only happened there, like, five years ago. (Oh man, just wait until they get Netflix in 20 years and see Stranger Things!) But seriously, for a relatively small town in a state known for football and potatoes, there's an inordinate amount of musicians making what sounds like music for an imaginary John Carpenter film about dancing robots. There's Magic Sword, the shadowy duo that played the Treefort main stage last year and this year performed an impossible-to-get-into show with the Boise Philharmonic at the city's largest theater. There's Deeveaux, a local producer whose name is either ridiculous or genius. (Somewhere in the middle, probably.) And then there's Nightwave, who I came across after being lured into Spacebar, a retro barcade about half the size of Ground Kontrol. As scenes from the 1986 sci-fi adventure flick Flight of the Navigator projected onto a screen above him, he conjured up the kind of stomach-knotting, sweaty-palmed dread that matches perfectly with the pressure of trying to break your own Galaga high-score. Sadly, I did not get to try the arcade's custom-made Smokey and the Bandit game—you drive an eight-bit Trans-Am attempting to pick up cans of Coors—but it's always good to have an excuse to come back. (MPS)