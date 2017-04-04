But the eclectic sound of Dim Wit originated in Tuyay's bedroom. Self-Release, the pair's debut, ranges stylistically from '90s R&B to noisy shoegaze, though the most direct influences come from the bands Tuyay grew up listening to, namely Pavement and Modest Mouse. You can hear it in the band's minimal yet complex instrumentation, and particularly in Tuyay's songwriting, which confronts sadness through waggish humor. While it's hard to tell from the goofy titles and upbeat rhythms, Dim Wit's songs, at their core, are deeply heartfelt and emotional. Writing the album was a cathartic process for Tuyay, who has dealt with depression for years.