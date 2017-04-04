Melina Duterte is frantic. She's just rolled into the Toronto venue she's playing tonight with her band, and seemingly everyone wants her attention: her two band members, a sound guy, me. She finally finds a quiet spot after dealing with all the inquiries.
"OK, sorry," says Duterte, who records as Jay Som, into a phone via FaceTime. "This is so stressful, but I think I'm ready. I'm in a bathroom."
The 22-year old San Francisco native recently released her stellar new album, Everybody Works, to such wide acclaim that it's boosted her into overnight prominence—the kind that draws the masses from the ether with demands for her attention. She produced, recorded and performed the album entirely herself, save for a few vocal overdubs, and all within the confines of her bedroom. But to Duterte, it's business as usual.
"It's kind of hard to talk about," she says. "Everything happened so naturally. I've been playing music since I was 12 years old."
After self-releasing nine demos worth of songs online in a state of apathy, Duterte began working on her latest material with a renewed sense of confidence. She entered into a self-imposed boot camp of rehearsing specific instruments to fulfill the sonic requirements her ideas demanded.
"I spent a lot of time playing drums," she says. "I definitely knew how I wanted that part to sound, so I needed a lot of practice there. I'm always trying to improve on the sounds I'm making."
Hearing the finished product, it's hard to believe it all came from someone's modest bedroom. It's a big-sounding album, and the drums are only part of the dynamic maelstrom. It's as if Duterte borrowed My Bloody Valentine's pedalboard to achieve the earworm pop appeal of Carly Rae Jepsen.
The evolution of Everybody Works finds Duterte peacocking her skill at exemplifying a wide breadth of musical signatures. A bubbly, atmospheric haze on "Lipstick Stains" bleeds into a cacophonous avalanche of effervescent fuzz on "The Bus Song." The dynamics of the two opening tracks alone could sustain a band through an entire career, let alone a single album, but Duterte then injects a laid-back, Phoenix-indebted groove so smooth and bouncy they could pass as hip-hop. She credits producer Chris Walla, formerly of Death Cab for Cutie, as a role model for his ability to capture a raw, DIY aesthetic before smoothing it to a shiny polish.
But even when she's not revolutionizing the practice of home-recording infectious pop albums, touring them and looking for a reliable WiFi location, Duterte still seeks out the quiet solitude of bathrooms. When asked how she'll possibly manage to decompress after returning home from tour, she shrugs.
"I don't have any rituals, really," she says. "I utilize hot water more frequently. Lots of hot baths and hot showers."
