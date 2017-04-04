The evolution of Everybody Works finds Duterte peacocking her skill at exemplifying a wide breadth of musical signatures. A bubbly, atmospheric haze on "Lipstick Stains" bleeds into a cacophonous avalanche of effervescent fuzz on "The Bus Song." The dynamics of the two opening tracks alone could sustain a band through an entire career, let alone a single album, but Duterte then injects a laid-back, Phoenix-indebted groove so smooth and bouncy they could pass as hip-hop. She credits producer Chris Walla, formerly of Death Cab for Cutie, as a role model for his ability to capture a raw, DIY aesthetic before smoothing it to a shiny polish.