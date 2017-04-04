Growing up, Logan had what could be described, in the mildest terms, as a strained relationship with her dad. When she was 13 years old, he pulled her out of school and placed her under what she calls a form of "house arrest." He closely monitored everything she did, and even forbade her to speak; she still doesn't quite know why. (He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder.) After a year sequestered indoors, Logan escaped. She eventually ran off to New York, where she fell into the city's music scene, and then to Portland, where she earned a law degree from Lewis & Clark College and helped co-found community radio station XRAY.FM.