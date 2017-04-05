There's some fine stuff among the smaller print as well. FIDLAR, Pup, White Reaper and RVIVR bring the garage-punk energy, while San Fermin, Frankie Cosmos and Whitney provide different strands of contemporary indie-pop feels. Portland itself represents with the Last Artful, Dodgr, WW's reigning Best New Band Lithics and a rare live show from newly formed supergroup Filthy Friends, which features Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Peter Buck of R.E.M. And then there's Chicago rapper Noname, who stands to be the sleeper breakout of the weekend—her earthy mixtape Telefone was one of 2016's best debuts. Check out her recent NPR Tiny Desk Concert for a taste of what to expect.