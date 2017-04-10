And then, perhaps as a gesture of conciliation for having avoided Portland for so long, they played "Creep," the grunge-era hit that was already becoming a rotting albatross around the band's neck in 1996, and which it dusts off now and then like a shocking rarity. It sounded particularly dirge-like here, with Greenwood really leaning into those famous "chugga-chuggas" right before the chorus. It was a nice surprise, though if recent setlists are an indication, it bumped off either "Paranoid Android," "Fake Plastic Trees" or "Karma Police" — more complex songs that first elevated Radiohead from potential one-hit wonder to Band of a Generation status all those years ago. Oh well. There's always next time.