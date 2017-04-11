Atlanta hip-hop and the rap game at large owes a lot to Gucci Mane. The 37-year-old rapper's mixtape grind is one of the most influential of the 2000s—he's released so much music at such an astonishing rate that you almost forgot he spent large chunks of his career behind bars. You can trace his style—a magnetic flow delivering hard-hitting bars over production from superstar trap-beat architects such as Zaytoven and Mike WiLL Made-It—to many younger rappers who have carried the torch since his three-year absence. (He was released in May 2016 after serving time for federal and gun charges.) Here are five whose own careers have been inspired by the marble-mouthed MC.