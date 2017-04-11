Little Star opens with a pair of angular laments about coping with depression. While Robert Smith uses metaphor to describe the depths of his suffering, Byers comes clean in such casual vernacular that you can't help but admire his sincerity. "My life is empty and useless without you in it," he croons on "Mood," going so far as to name Zoloft as the subject of his conflicted feelings. Lines like "I feel so down/I wonder if there could be any way out" are awfully doomy, but backed by a cool breeze of skittish, jazzy percussion and flanged New Wave, you hardly notice that he's debating the pros and cons of suicide.