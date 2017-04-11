Years DJing: I DJ'd a little in the early '90s in Norfolk, Va., then there was a long gap. I picked it up again when I moved to Portland in 2006.
Genres: New Wave, rock 'n' roll, punk, goth, industrial, hip-hop, dance-pop divas, queer jams like Le Tigre and Gossip—if I can get away with mixing many genres at a gig, I will.
Where you can catch me regularly: I have a goth night every Wednesday, called Wednesday, at White Owl Social Club; QuarterFlashback is my '80s night, second Fridays at Quarterworld; I spin once a month at Sandy Hut on random days; I guest-DJ at Hive several times a year; and I should be back to spinning for Blow Pony at Bossanova Ballroom every fourth Saturday starting in May.
Craziest gig: New Year's 2010 I DJ'd a huge house party at a punk house called C-Rev House on Northeast Rodney. It was an all-out rager. I remember a speaker falling through a window, lots of people making out (probably because of drugs), cops showing up but the party resuming, beer on my turntables, a circle pit forming when I played something (I think it was Iron Maiden)—good times! My future wife was right next to me at that party, too, watching the chaos.
My go-to records: Depends on the gig, but some standards are Missy Elliott, Robyn, Slade, A-ha, Devo, Thin Lizzy, Lil Mama's "Lip Gloss," Judas Priest, Meat Beat Manifesto, ABBA, ELO's "Don't Bring Me Down," Black Sabbath, B-52s, X, Zero Boys, the Saints, Rihanna…
Don't ever ask me to play…: People can ask me to play whatever, I just can't stand it when they say, "Can you play this?" and stick a phone in my face! I point at my cases and say, "All I have is these records, if I have it I will play it." Unless it's Drake. If I have a Drake record, someone snuck it in there.
SEE IT: DJ Just Dave spins at White Owl Social Club, 1305 SE 8th Ave., on Wednesday, April 12. 9 pm. 21+.
