Regrets? Well, I smashed a few fine guitars back in the day. I wish I hadn't done that. But the way the band was—I'm talking about volatility and ego clashes here—it just seemed a better idea to trash the equipment than hit each other. Studios especially could set things off. "You're ruining my song!" "Well, it's a crock of shit anyway!" That sort of thing. Rockfield [Studios], being on a Welsh farm, had a shotgun on the premises. I recall an occasion when Mr. Vanian, not best pleased with some irreverent backing vocals Rat [Scabies] and myself had contributed to his latest song, chased the pair of us across the fields blasting away. I didn't look back to see whether he was aiming at us, or, hopefully, the sky.