About a month ago, the Portland rapper dropped "Redmercedes," and aesthetically, it made sense. Where "Caroline" was buoyant and sunny, the new track was sleek and nocturnal, with thumping, minimal production reminiscent of classic Timbaland. It showed a different side of the 22-year-old prodigy, less playful and more seductive, and suggested that his upcoming major label debut won't just feature retreads of the single that first grabbed America's attention. Listening to it, you could almost see the video in your head: slo-mo club shots; popped bottles in the VIP; scantily-clad models draped over expensive-looking cars, etc.