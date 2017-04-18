Craziest gig: I did the Silent Disco at What the Festival a couple years ago. All my friends were there, including my sister, and our crew is known as the OG Flamingos. So I did the whole set in a giant flamingo costume. It was amazing. Then the next day at the pool, I was wearing the costume and this guy comes up to me, gives me a hug and says, "Flamingo! You played 'Thong Song' last night! I love you!"