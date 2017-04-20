"We ended up doing a radio show in Seattle that night, and set up barbecues at nine stores between Bellingham and San Diego. We sent out national press releases and got covered by People, CNN, MTV. Within weeks, all the distributors had rescinded the policies they had put into place. So I was ready to put Garth Brooks back in stores, but then he came out on a national talk show and said, 'People should stand up for what they believe, but those people in Portland were still selling my CDs during the barbecue,' which wasn't true. So I said, 'Screw him,' and haven't sold Garth Brooks since.