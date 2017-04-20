After spending the afternoon riding a Segway around the Nike campus and allegedly cutting in line at Salt and Straw, Drake popped up during Travis Scott's set at Memorial Coliseum last night to perform—what else?—"Portland," their flute-based collaboration from Drake's More Life, along with "Gyalchester" and "Know Yourself." It's the first time they've played "Portland" live together since it dropped last month. (Unfortunately, they didn't recruit the Portland Recorder Society to play the flutes live, which seems like a missed opportunity.) Ol' Drizzly Adams also got up close and personal with the crowd, venturing out into the pit to get buck with fans.