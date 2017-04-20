The music industry was bloated and rife with iniquity in the late '90s, and few records are as exemplary of how bad it felt to plunk down almost $20 for just one good song than Women in Technology. File sharing and streaming services have since rendered this idea preposterous, which allows a neutral ear to finally be applied to what is, in actuality, a well-rounded lo-fi electro-pop record. It's too pleasant to write off just because the impossibly catchy single "Your Woman" is so obviously the best track—if only we hadn't had to learn the hard and expensive way the first time around.