She certainly knows her way around a rhyme now. Rivera has established herself as one of the brightest rising stars of the Portland hip-hop scene through a combination of strong performances—including a fiery set at Glenn Waco's all-female We Take Holocene 3—and killer singles. Lyrically, Rivera's calling card is her rare ability to balance keeping it real with being clever. For an example, see her scorching cameo on the Jai Kelli track "Ride With Me": "Are you done with the games yet?/Can we communicate other than that plain text?/'Cause my tolerance is thinner than a latex/And niggas nowadays make me wanna fuck the same sex."