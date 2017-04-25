O'Neil tends to punctuate most of her answers with expressions of gratitude when discussing the details of her accomplished career. Having only just finished a tour through the Southeast with jazzy post-rock outfit Tortoise, O'Neil is about to embark on a West Coast jaunt with Califone and Rachel Blumberg, wherein each artist will guest with the others and play respective solo sets. It's arrangements like these that make O'Neil a sort of skeleton-key linchpin for anyone looking to dominate an indie-rock-themed game of six degrees of separation. She's worked with seemingly everyone in the underground music world. Even listing the labels that have released her numerous records implies an eclecticism impossible from just one artist.