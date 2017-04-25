"I like to make things difficult for myself," Tara Jane O'Neil says from Los Angeles, the morning before her record-release show, where she'll take the stage for two sets with two separate bands. "It's a little crazy but I love it. I'm very lucky."
O'Neil tends to punctuate most of her answers with expressions of gratitude when discussing the details of her accomplished career. Having only just finished a tour through the Southeast with jazzy post-rock outfit Tortoise, O'Neil is about to embark on a West Coast jaunt with Califone and Rachel Blumberg, wherein each artist will guest with the others and play respective solo sets. It's arrangements like these that make O'Neil a sort of skeleton-key linchpin for anyone looking to dominate an indie-rock-themed game of six degrees of separation. She's worked with seemingly everyone in the underground music world. Even listing the labels that have released her numerous records implies an eclecticism impossible from just one artist.
After founding the angular, rigid math-rock quartet Rodan in Louisville, Ky., O'Neil spent the '90s fronting the Sonora Pine and later Retsin before moving to Portland to drum for the all-female metal band King Cobra, all while intermittently peppering her résumé with random, happenstance achievements, like playing drums on Sebadoh's Bakesale and starring in the indie film Half-Cocked opposite Nation of Ulysses' Ian Svenonious.
Like all of her solo endeavors, her forthcoming self-titled LP defies easy categorization. The singer-songwriter vein initially seems appropriate but ultimately proves facile when considering how dark, elegant and mysterious O'Neil's previous work is in comparison to other artists who'd self-identify under its umbrella. After demoing the songs that would comprise Tara Jane O'Neil, she assembled a band of Chicago locals at the behest of Mark Greenberg, manager of Wilco's Loft studio, where O'Neil and her makeshift band recorded her new material live in one room, devoid of rehearsals.
"Often, it's just kind of like, 'Hey buddy, you ready? Here's a song I wrote—let's go!'" she says. "This record is certainly different. In some ways, it's my most experimental record even though it's my most straightforward."
The ramshackle spontaneity might seem like the last method one might employ in an effort to produce a more direct simplicity, but it's something O'Neil—having collaborated with such an impressive roster of artists already—considers a humdrum detail at this point.
Tara Jane O'Neil still employs the ethereal, haunting aesthetic of her previous efforts, but eschews the slow development of droning, melodic builds and cushy ambience for succinct, warm songs with single-word titles and a brighter, optimistic disposition. A mournful, syrupy slide guitar stretches elastically over brushed drums and O'Neil's quiet soprano. The songs evoke the warmth and familiarity of classic folk albums like Neil Young's Harvest or Joni Mitchell's Blue, but there's a sweet, slightly melancholic bliss that their predecessors didn't convey as clearly in their roomy, abstract mood.
"Once you spend 20-plus years with your instrument, there's a comfort in using it as a voice," O'Neil says. "You develop a dexterity that comes with getting older, but then there's also a wild abandon that comes with being 21. That can be a great creative portal, too."
SEE IT: Tara Jane O'Neil plays Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., with Califone and Rachel Blumberg, on Wednesday, April 26. 8 pm. $18 advance, $20 day of show. 21+.
