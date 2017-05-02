Phoenix's Okilly Dokilly is the world's only Ned Flanders-themed metal—or, as they call it, "Nedal"—band. There's a reason they're the only one, which probably has to do with the fact that Homer Simpson's arch rival is television's most devout Bible-thumper. But as the band explained to us, when you look beneath the sweater and mustache, ol' Flanders is probably a lot more hardcore than you.