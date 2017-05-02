Phoenix's Okilly Dokilly is the world's only Ned Flanders-themed metal—or, as they call it, "Nedal"—band. There's a reason they're the only one, which probably has to do with the fact that Homer Simpson's arch rival is television's most devout Bible-thumper. But as the band explained to us, when you look beneath the sweater and mustache, ol' Flanders is probably a lot more hardcore than you.
Flanders has an intimate knowledge of Satan.
His aversion to a Canadian doppelgänger offering the devil's lettuce, his warnings to sons Rod and Todd about Harry Potter and the path of witchcraft and wizardry, and the fact that he appeared to Homer as the devil himself all indicate Flanders might be a little more acquainted with the Dark Lord than we think.
Death surrounds him.
He watched his first wife plummet to her doom. His second wife left him, and his third wife died, too. That's really brutalino.
Left-handedness is often associated with things evil and bad.
Not only does he refuse to repress his own left-handedness, he operates a store that caters specifically to lefties. If nothing else, it is a shrine of arrogance to an unholy preference of dexterity.
He's a self-professed "mur-diddly-urdler."
OK, all he murdered was a ficus plant. But to call yourself a murderer and be comfortable enough to make it a silly thing is pretty scary. And that's pretty metal.
He calmly checked himself into a mental hospital, called Lenny a jerk, threatened to run people down with his car and professed a deep-rooted hatred for the post office (and his parents), all in one episode.
See the "Hurricane Neddy" episode for the other 18 reasons Flanders is super-metal.
SEE IT: Okilly Dokilly plays Dante's, 350 W Burnside St., with Beatallica and Latter Day Skanks, on Wednesday, May 3. 9 pm. $15. 21+.
