Craziest gig: One that springs to mind was this underground spot I played on the South Side of Chicago that was a former funeral home. The place was a great fit, other than that a lot of people got robbed going there. Of course, once the cops caught wind of it, there was a mandate to make sure no one ever returned to the spot, and find the promoter and "disappear" the door money. I was by the decks, so I saw the promoter hide a bundle between the turntables and the road cases. This proved to be a bad spot, because the half-dozen cops kicked in all the speakers, smashed all the lights and ultimately flipped over the table the turntables were on, causing all the money to spill out. They then ran everyone's IDs before letting them leave. And with that, there was no more of that spot, to my knowledge.