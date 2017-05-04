I could get to the trailhead from my house in 24 minutes. It's a 6.5-mile loop that somehow packs in incredible views of the Gorge, a massive waterfall, a very impressive boulder field, a quiet country lane, lots of elevation gain and loss, and almost no people if you go on a weekday before noon. I used to refrain from telling anyone about it, because it was my favorite trail running area and I don't like to see people when I'm out on a trail. Well, I'm gone now, so have at it!