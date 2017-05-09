Eklund: Some of those songs on Sparkle and Fade were written previous to me, with Scott [Cuthbert, the band's first drummer who is now band director at Astoria High School] and that record was more just straight-ahead rock. I always had this kinda swing, kinda groove beat that I'd always done at home on my own recordings. There was something about "Father of Mine" and "Everything to Everyone," these songs that Art was bringing in that had a certain rhythm to them from his guitar playing that kinda became the Everclear record and he basically used them on every radio song after that. I remember him coming in and playing those songs and being like, "Wow, I have this thing that I've always kinda worked on at home that would fit perfectly with that." I remember showing him that in that warehouse and he really lit up. It was a weird thing, because from that point on, every radio single we had had that thing in it, whether it's "Wonderful," "Father of Mine," or "Everything to Everyone." And "I Will Buy You A New Life," is just a slowed down version of that same groove. I remember in our later years playing shows and being really embarrassed that I was playing the same beat for four or five songs in a row.