Years DJing: I have been a student in the art of scratching and DJing for about 17 years now.
Genre: Scratch turntablist, true-school and underground hip-hop, old school, soul, funk, G-funk modern funk, electro funk.
Where you can catch me regularly: Every Wednesday at Beulahland for Wicked Wednesday; monthly at Skratcher Portland at Platinum Records Lights and Sound; every fourth Thursday with On One Posse at Swift Lounge. I'm also a DJ instructor at Platinum's Mixlab.
Craziest gig: I can't mention one without mentioning the other. In 2015, I was honored to have opening sets for two of my childhood heroes: D-Styles of Invisibl Skratch Piklz and the Beat Junkies, and the one and only DJ QBert. Both gigs were the most monumental and memorable gigs of my career thus far.
My go-to records: I can't really say I have any set go-to records. At any given time I have seven crates of hip-hop 12-inch records on deck to rock at the drop of a dime.
Don't ever ask me to play…: Absolutely no requests.
NEXT GIG: DJ Ozroc spins at Beulahland, 118 NE 28th Ave., on Wednesday, May 10.
