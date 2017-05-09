Don't mistake real talk for cynicism, though. Mohamed isn't surprised America elected an outright bigot as president, but if it's helped shake others out of their patriotic delusions, that's something to build on. On his new album, The Iceberg, the 32-year-old D.C. native initiates a conversation on the problems that have plagued this country since long before the arrival of the orange menace. Not one to lecture, Mohamed instead uses plainspoken storytelling, dry humor and—to ensure you'll stay engaged—warmly funky production to drill down into some monumental issues, from wage inequality to mental illness. For the already enlightened, it's a reminder the struggle didn't just start last November, and is a long way from being over. And for the newly woke, consider the album a primer on the reality you've been sleeping through.