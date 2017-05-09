Well, it was a collective effort. I'd heard about the Naked Bike Ride probably through a story on NPR or something like that, and I asked him about it. He'd started to ask people if they'd like to do something like that in a Flaming Lips video. And I think in the beginning we thought, "Let's see if we can get 30 or 40 people to at least sign off on it." When you make these videos and Warner Brothers is involved, everyone has to sign off on it. And as it rolled along, he was saying, "I think we could easily get 100 people it seems like," and then a week later it was like, "I think we can get 200 people." By the time we did it, he seemed to think, "Wayne, if you want to get 500 people to do this thing, I think they'd all do it and would be glad they were part of your video." It utterly floored us how much people were embracing it. That was such a cool, cooperative moment. In the beginning, we thought, "We'll try to do this thing and see how crazy it is." And everyone who participated in it made it a thousand times better and crazier than we ever thought.