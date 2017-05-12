WHY YOU CARE: Because whip-smart hip-hop delivered in style by a queer African-American woman in Portland is still a very rare thing. Chenevert is refocusing the spotlight on a Rose City rap scene that's had about as much of chance over the last decade as an old craftsman home on North Williams. Her lens is very much experiential, having grown up on the volatile streets of Los Angeles before settling in Portland in 2015. She speaks with mercurial intonation of blue-collar struggles and simple escapism with one ear to the ground and the other fixed on the soundscapes of tomorrow. No song better exemplifies her spot-on ability to bend her rubbery lyrics around an impulsive mix of genres than "Jazz Crimes." It cements Dodgr as a hip-hop futurist, treating R&B, electronica, moody industrial trance and brooding synth-pop to pulsing, progressive commentary.