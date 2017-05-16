Kicking off a tour marking the 20th anniversary of So Much for the Afterglow at the Crystal Ballroom on May 11, the Everclear frontman was effusively thankful to the supporters who've stuck by the band. Sadly, Alexakis has torched every last bridge with the guys who helped him record the best-selling album in Portland history. The version that showed up at the Crystal had only Alexakis in common with the cast of collaborators which, in 1997, debuted songs like "Amphetamine" and "Everything to Everyone" during an unbilled opening set at the farewell show for local legends Sweaty Nipples.