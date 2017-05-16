Earlier this year, Pecknold and David Longstreth of Dirty Projectors got into a public conversation on Instagram about the current state of indie rock, with Pecknold writing, "Whitney, Mac DeMarco, Angel Olsen, Car Seat Headrest? Idk if any of that has 'cutting edge' written into the M.O., even if it's fun to listen to." Music Twitter scoffed at the notion of the dude in the bearded folk band criticizing other artists' lack of innovation; Pecknold took to Reddit to explain his comment was being taken the wrong way. The fact that this was the talk of the blogs for a few days probably tells you all you need to know about indie rock in 2017.