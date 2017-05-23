Years DJing: 18 years I believe. I played my first gig at a friend's regular night in Long Beach, California. I practiced a lot for it, trainwrecked during my set and immediately started regretting taking the gig. Then a fight erupted and someone took a mug to the face and was bleeding. No one noticed or cared that I had messed up. So I kept DJing and I'm still doing it—at least until folks stop booking me!
Genres: Mostly boogie these days, but I've also been known to play Brazilian music, low-rider oldies, Chicano rock, boogaloo and cumbia.
Craziest Gig: The night Prince passed away last year was just insane. Jon and Kirk from Sweater Funk already had a soul party planned for that evening, but of course, we all woke up April 21, 2016, to the news that Prince had passed away. Jon and Kirk decided that their soul party should be a free Prince tribute party with all Prince and Prince-related records. When I walked into the Make Out Room at our start time the place was just rammed—front-to-back packed with folks. The vibe was not sad, it was celebratory and electric. We started the night with "Let's Go Crazy" and it was a non-stop party 'til we ended with "Purple Rain." People danced, cried, laughed, and some thanked us for putting on a celebration of Prince's life on the eve of his passing. That was huge.
My Go-To Records: Dam-Funk, "Galactic Fun"; B & The Family, "A Good Time"; San Francisco LTD, "Let It Shine"; Kenix featuring Bobby Youngblood, "There's Never Been (No One Like You)."
Don't Ever Ask Me to Play…: Something that does not sound like anything I'm playing. In fact, don't do that to any DJ. Don't demand the DJ take a hard-left just for you when they're working a full dancefloor. That's just selfish. Relax, take a deep breath, sip your drink and let the vibe take you away.
SEE IT: Jacob Pena spins with Sweater Funk DJs at the Liquor Store, 3341 SE Belmont St., with Maxx Bass and Bobby D., on Saturday, May 27. 9 pm. $5. 21+.
Comments