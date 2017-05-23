Craziest Gig: The night Prince passed away last year was just insane. Jon and Kirk from Sweater Funk already had a soul party planned for that evening, but of course, we all woke up April 21, 2016, to the news that Prince had passed away. Jon and Kirk decided that their soul party should be a free Prince tribute party with all Prince and Prince-related records. When I walked into the Make Out Room at our start time the place was just rammed—front-to-back packed with folks. The vibe was not sad, it was celebratory and electric. We started the night with "Let's Go Crazy" and it was a non-stop party 'til we ended with "Purple Rain." People danced, cried, laughed, and some thanked us for putting on a celebration of Prince's life on the eve of his passing. That was huge.

