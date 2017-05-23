The three founding members of the Postcards first played together in a garage-rock outfit called Vega by Midnite, formed when Ryan was still based in Flagstaff, Ariz. As his interests in emulating the more eclectic vocal arrangements of Wilson and Phil Spector grew, he recruited members of that band to help flesh out the sonic complexities. With Vega a distinctly more raucous endeavor, it was clear to Ryan he'd need to build off a new foundation for his ideas.