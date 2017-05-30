WHY YOU CARE: Olympia, Wash., turns out toothy rock bands with the clockwork regularity of a boneheaded Trump tweet. But RVIVR distances itself from the punk pack with a heavy dose of gender equality advocacy and a relatively large international following. Quite impressively, the quartet has done so without so much as a single Pitchfork mention and a fairly small discography of entirely free downloads dating back to 2008. RVIVR's reliance on slacked-out, '90s-influenced punk and thrashing, sweat-soaked live sets has proven to be lightning in a bottle for its expansive legion of fans. As noise rock rides another resurgent wave in indie music, it's easy to forget the blown-out amplifiers, shrieking duets and battered drum heads that makeup punk's origin story. RVIVR very much recalls the original recipe.