During their brief existence in the early '80s, Tones on Tail occupied a sonic space unlike any other band, with sterling production, moody atmospherics and rhythmic sensibilities that yielded several bonafide dance floor classics. There's something magical about the band's sole album, Pop. From the chilling ambience of "Movement of Fear" to the stony a cappella experimentation of "Slender Fungus" to the meditative psychedelia of album closer, "Rain," there is no other album quite like it. The band only did short tours of the U.K. and U.S., then folded. Fans haven't had a fresh fix since 1984.