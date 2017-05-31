Years DJing: Been DJing for 20 years, playing out for about 18 or so.
Genres: Hip-hop, funk, soul, breaks, downtempo.
Where you can catch me regularly: Every first Friday of the month at Swift; second Fridays at Vault Martini; every second Sunday on KBOO from 8 to 10 pm for 1,2 1,2; and, starting July 10, once a month at Dig A Pony for the return of Motown on Mondays.
Craziest gig: About 10 years ago, I was on the road with my man TOPR from the Bay and we were toward the end of the tour. We were playing in Seattle, I don't remember the name of the venue, but there was this gnarly smell on the stage by the decks. Turns out it was a dead rat that was underneath me while I was playing. We banged out our set, and the show was a blast—minus the smell.
My go-to records: Latyrx, "Lady Don't Tek No"; Eric B and Rakim, "Don't Sweat the Technique"; Prince, "Erotic City"; Serge Severe, "Can't Stop, Won't Stop" and "Bring the Horns."
Don't ever ask me to play…: I don't take requests usually, but I have to say that Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" is one, along with "Return of the Mack." Those songs are hella corny to me.
NEXT GIG: DJ ATM spins at Swift Lounge, 1932 NE Broadway St., on Friday, June 2. 10 pm.
Comments