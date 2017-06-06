Recruiting Typhoon drummer Pieter Hilton, who she's known since high school, and bassist Jenny Logan of Summer Cannibals, Morris formed Sunbathe, initially to give herself something to do while giving her Genders bandmates a reprieve. But it soon became an outlet for some of her most personal songwriting; she admits to having cried on stage performing the material on more than one occasion. Harvested from some past experiences with "heartbreak of all kinds," the band's upcoming self-titled debut seems to follow the lovelorn template carved out by Joni Mitchell's Blue. But Morris is reticent to pin down every source of inspiration.